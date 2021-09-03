"I know what my role here is" - QT Marshall addresses fan criticism over his upcoming match at AEW All Out (Exclusive)

QT Marshall recently discussed his upcoming match with Paul Wight at All Out 2021, which will mark the latter's in-ring debut in AEW.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Marshall stated that he's aware some fans are unhappy over him being Wight's opponent. However, the AEW star is unfazed by this as he believes viewers are entitled to their opinions.

QT Marshall explained that a star like Paul Wight must wrestle on a pay-per-view and that he's happy playing the role of the legendary performer's first opponent. Furthermore, Marshal trolled fans, saying that if they are unhappy with him merely competing at the show, imagine what happens if he defeats Wight.

"Fans are entitled to their opinions. If you had Paul Wight and you're paying him whatever money you're paying him, would you put his first match on AEW: Dark, would you put in on Elevation? I don't know, I think he's the kind of competitor that you would put on a pay-per-view. This is his first match back, along with CM Punk, and this is a huge pay-per-view. And I'm not gonna tell myself, I know what my role is here. He needs a dance partner, and I'm happy to be that guy. And if fans are upset about that, how much more upset are they gonna be when I beat him or anybody? (Laughs) It is what it is," said QT Marshall.

QT Marshall may have some backup at AEW All Out 2021

While QT Marshall's The Factory stablemates are sure to be with him at AEW All Out, he may also have some additional backup at the show.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Gunn Club, headed by Billy Gunn, turned heel and attacked Paul Wight.

Moments later, Austin Gunn sent out a tweet for Wight, writing that the betrayal wasn't personal.

There's a possibility that Gunn Club has aligned with The Factory, which could come into play on Sunday night. It's safe to say that heading into the September 5th event, the odds seem stacked against Wight.

