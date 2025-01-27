"I know Tony is working on that" - AEW star Chris Jericho hints at blockbuster new deal

Tony Khan has become a pioneer in the world of professional wrestling. He not only co-created AEW but has also kept the legacy of Ring of Honor alive with his management. Recently, Chris Jericho hinted at a new blockbuster deal for AEW's sister promotion.

Chris Jericho is the current ROH World Champion. He won the title from Mark Briscoe in October 2024 on an episode of Dynamite. The match was a Ladder War and saw The Demo God spectacularly winning his second ROH title.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Jericho addressed his becoming a two-time ROH World Champion. He believed that Tony Khan was making a smart move by making a top-tier wrestling veteran World Champion of Ring of Honor.

Chris Jericho also stated that Tony Khan might possibly look to secure streaming deals for Ring of Honor, and positioning him as World Champion could help him get the best offers. Moreover, Jericho also believed that Khan's dedication would create a much bigger platform for ROH in the future.

"I think the fact Tony Khan put the title on me again is because Chris Jericho as the Ring of Honor World Champion, streaming platforms might pay more attention to it. I know Tony is working on that and has a couple of offers. I don’t know if they are offers he wants. I think he wants to try and expand those offers. I’m a thousand percent sure that he will continue to work to get a streaming deal because when he sets his mind on something, he usually makes it happen. He has invested fully in the Ring of Honor brand and product. I have no doubt there will be a bigger platform for Ring of Honor at some point." [H/T TV Insider]

Chris Jericho gave solid career advice to a top indie star

Chris Jericho has always contributed to the wrestling business in a lot of different ways. One of them has been passing on important advice to the younger generation to help them succeed in their careers.

He gave one of those to The Deathmatch King, Matt Cardona. This was during the time they both worked in WWE. Cardona revealed on his YouTube channel that Jericho gave him a good piece of advice regarding his ring gear.

"[He] basically said, like, 'You’re too good to be doing this. It worked. But you gotta wear trunks to be taken more seriously.' The next week, trunks. All because of what Chris said." [H/T: Fightful]

With the Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla on top of the Ring of Honor food chain, it remains to be seen if it will benefit the promotion to ascend to a much higher level.

