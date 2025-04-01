"I don't know what value he would be in WWE" - Bill Apter casts doubts over AEW star jumping ship (Exclusive)

Whenever people talk about AEW stars potentially jumping ship to WWE, MJF's name always comes up in the discussion. Former WWE star Bully Ray recently took to his Twitter account to make a huge remark about the former International Champion, stating that he should join the sports entertainment juggernaut in the future to become an even bigger attraction.

Ad

While he has been exceptional throughout his run in All Elite Wrestling, renowned wrestling journalist Bill Apter is doubtful that the Long Island native could recreate the same impact in the Stamford-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After teasing a move to the sports entertainment giant for years, The Salt of the Earth surprised the wrestling community by re-signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2024. The Devil's decision to stay with the Tony Khan-led company deprived the fans of the opportunity to see him work under Triple H's leadership.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine show hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter opened up about Maxwell Jacob Friedman's chances of success in WWE. Although the veteran complimented the promo skills of the 29-year-old star, he seemed unsure of what value MJF would add to WWE's current product.

Ad

"You know you keep hearing what a genius MJF is from AEW wrestling community and a lot of people who do the talk shows like we do. I don't know what value he would be in WWE, he is great on promos, he really is. So, I don't know, I think, Bully Ray, right now Hangman and MJF are doing what you do in AEW. They move over to WWE they gotta adjust to the WWE-way of doing things."

Ad

Ad

Several AEW stars have joined WWE in recent months

While MJF chose to re-sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2024, a few other former All Elite stars have proceeded to join WWE since then.

Ricky Saints and Penta are the latest additions to the list of ex-AEW stars who are now working under the Triple H-led regime. While The Absolute One is currently honing his craft in WWE NXT, Penta continues to be a hot commodity on RAW.

Ad

On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey Fenix will finally make his WWE debut after his controversial fallout with All Elite Wrestling. Aside from Fenix, Malakai Black is expected to arrive in the company soon as well.

It will be intriguing to see how these former AEW talents fare under Triple H's leadership. While an individual like Malakai Black has previously been associated with WWE, other latest signees might take time adjusting to the working environment of the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback