"I know who is who" - Top star on refusing to give advice to others in AEW

A top AEW star recently spoke about advising other wrestlers in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star in question is none other than Eddie Kingston, who is a respected veteran in the professional wrestling business. Kingston is also one of the finalists alongside Jon Moxley in the Continental Classic tournament.

Speaking on the Gabby AF podcast, the Mad King claimed that some stars will ignore his advice, which is why he's very picky about who to help.

“No. I tell them to get away from me. They won’t listen, so I don’t even try. No, that was a joke. In a way. In a way, that was a joke. There is only certain people that I help. I’m very picky and choosy with my time and energy. People have known me to watch a match and then they’ll come and be like, ‘How was it?’ ‘Oh, I didn’t watch.’ They’ll be like, ‘Eddie, we know you watched.’ ‘Nah.’"

He continued:

“I know the people and I know they’re just asking me for appearances. ‘Oh look, someone asked for advice.’ Then they’re not going to take it and still do whatever the fuck they want. Okay, cool. I know who is who, and I’m picky with who I help. Am I going to tell you who I help? No.” [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

Eddie Kingston is happy about two AEW stars not being included in the Continental Classic

AEW star and Continental Classic finalist Eddie Kingston recently shared that he was glad that two top stars were left out of the tournament.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Eddie Kingston stated that he didn't want to face Konosuke Takeshita if he was included in the C2, as their last encounter left him in a bad way.

"I'm glad [Konosuke] Takeshita ain't in it because he beat the s**t out of me last time. I'm still not happy with the guys that are in it now because they're beating me up all the time. I really don't care. I'll fight whoever it is across from me."

Eddie also named The Don Callis Family's Powerhouse Hobbs as the one he didn't want to face.

"I'm kinda happy people like Will Hobbs ain't in [the Continental Classic] because that's a beast" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

