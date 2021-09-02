"I should have been the last on his list"- AEW star says CM Punk made a big mistake

Former TNT Champion Darby Allin believes CM Punk has made the biggest mistake handpicking him as his first opponent in AEW.

The company recently shared a video package on its official Twitter handle that featured Darby Allin talking about his impending fight with the Straight edge Superstar.

The AEW star revealed that CM Punk was his favorite wrestler when he was 15 years old. Allin added that when the former WWE superstar quit wrestling, he stepped foot into the wrestling profession to make a name for himself. He concluded the promo by stating that he's aiming to beat Punk in front of his home crowd:

"CM Punk said if he was 15 years old, Darby Allin would have been his favorite wrestler. When Darby Allin was 15 years old, CM Punk was his favorite wrestler. Seven years ago, you left. Seven years ago is when Darby entered professional wrestling. He said something I didn't like. I'm the first on your list. When you said that, all I could think about is you were already overlooking me. You have seen what I'm willing to do out there. But you have never felt what I'm willing to do out there. When you said I was the first on the list, in reality, I should have been the last on the list, CM Punk. Now I know what I need to do. I need to do the impossible, and that's beat CM Punk in Chicago or die trying," Darby Allin said.

The company has mostly built its upcoming All Out pay-per-view surrounding the fight between CM Punk and Darby Allin. AEW has portrayed two different facets of this storyline.

The former TNT Champion is eyeing the biggest win of his wrestling career. Meanwhile, Punk would be lacing up his boots to prove not only to himself but to the people that he still has what it takes to be the best in the world.

CM Punk delivered the first Go To Sleep maneuver on this week's AEW Dynamite

Both men are on a collision course!

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, 2.0 and Daniel Garcia attacked CM Punk during his promo, leading to a massive numbers advantage for the heels.

However, Sting and Darby Allin came down to the ring to even the odds. The duo hit their respective finishers. Much to everyone's surprise, Punk also ended up delivering his GTS maneuver on Jeff Parker.

The segment ended with a staredown between the former TNT Champion and The Best in the World.

