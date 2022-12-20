It has been a little over three years since the birth of AEW. The president of the promotion is Tony Khan. The promotion has seen many stars rise to the top, with some failing to grab the brass ring. One such star was Bobby Fish, whose run for the promotion did not go as well as expected. The former NXT Champion has opened up on why that was the case.

Fish made a name for himself along with Kyle O'Reilly as reDRagon in Ring of Honor. The duo held the promotion's tag team titles on three different occasions. Since then, Fish has competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, WWE, and AEW. Earlier this year, Tony Khan did not renew the former NXT Tag Team Champion's contract; thus, he left the promotion and joined IMPACT Wrestling.

During a recent interview with the Wrestling Perspectives podcast, Bobby Fish talked about his run in AEW and mentioned one of the flaws in the promotion. He claimed that NXT had much better clarity on where the storylines were moving, while Tony Khan's promotion lacked that vision.

“I feel like there was a good portion of time in the NXT run where we had that. We had enough structure, but not so much to where it was a problem. But that wasn’t the entire run. And then with AEW, there were probably times where... I would have liked a little bit more direction," Bobby Fish said. [H/T 411 Mania]

Bobby Fish reveals why Tony Khan did not renew his contract

As mentioned earlier, Bobby Fish's AEW contract expired, and he signed with IMPACT Wrestling. While speaking on the same podcast, Fish addressed why Tony Khan did not renew his contract.

The former WWE Superstar mentioned that it was indeed a financial issue. He initially signed a one-year deal and looked to get more money on his new contract after proving his worth, but things did not work out.

"We just didn't see things the same way," Fish noted. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Fish recently made his boxing debut in Dubai at an event headlined by Floyd Mayweather.

