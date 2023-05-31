"I lived in fear that I was making a huge mistake" - AEW star went against doctor's advice to perform at Double or Nothing

A major star would have missed the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view this year if he followed the doctor's advice.

The star in question is Matt Jackson, one-half of The Young Bucks tag team. Matt had sustained an arm injury in the weeks leading up to the pay-per-view. The doctors advised him to have surgery, but he chose to pursue other therapeutic options in order to return to work sooner.

After the event, Matt took to Instagram to share the story behind his injury along with a few photos.

"...I opted not to do surgery, but rather try other therapeutic options that’d get me back quicker. I had faith that through proper rehabilitation, supplementation & prayer, I’d be back wrestling with a target goal of Double or Nothing. There was clearly a lot of doubt, but I wasn’t going to miss it no matter what. In fact, I wasn’t going to miss any of the events leading to it either. During the process, I lived in fear that I was making a huge mistake. That my arm would never be the same again, or that I’d lose a bunch of strength."

The Elite was unable to win against The Blackpool Combat Club at AEW Double or Nothing

While The Elite looked like the favorites alongside Hangman Adam Page against The BCC, they ultimately came up short in their pursuit of victory.

Hangman Page looked especially angry in the 'Anarchy in the Arena' match as he wanted Bryan Danielson to pay for injuring his eye. Despite their best efforts, an interference by Konosuke Takeshita tipped the scales in The BCC's favor, leading to Kenny Omega being pinned by Wheeler Yuta.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for The Elite in AEW.

