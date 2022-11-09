"I'll be back very soon" - Former WWE Intercontinental Champion teases big return to AEW after injury layoff

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Dustin Rhodes looks to have big things in his future as he has teased a big return to AEW following surgery.

Rhodes has been a member of the AEW roster since the company first started in 2019, having a memorable match with his brother Cody at Double or Nothing 2019, which is still considered one of the best matches in All Elite Wrestling's short history.

However, 2022 hasn't got going for "The Natural," with the last few months being spent on the sidelines due to injury.

Combat Wrestling Union @CombatWU Dustin Rhodes revealed in a video that he posted on social media that during his match with Lance Archer from AEW Rampage, he suffered an injury to his left eardrum, and also had to receive stitches on his head. Dustin Rhodes revealed in a video that he posted on social media that during his match with Lance Archer from AEW Rampage, he suffered an injury to his left eardrum, and also had to receive stitches on his head. https://t.co/EsgV989WTQ

But it seems that Dustin Rhodes is eyeing a big return to AEW in the near future, as he spoke about how he was feeling on "Sports Guys Talk Wrestling."

"Knee is great. I'm feeling good. I'm ready to go back. I'll be back very very soon, probably two weeks. Right now, I feel good. I am getting older and that kind of weighs on my mind a little bit." (H/T Fightful)

Rhodes also revealed that the surgery to repair his ACL was the fourteenth of his career, but he is more than ready to return to the ring.

"A lot of cleanings, I've never had an ACL surgery. This is 14 surgeries altogether. I was just feeling old because my knee is taking a little longer to recuperate. Now I've got it, it's good to go. I'm getting older, they're getting younger and faster. I know my time is short." (H/T Fightful)

Dustin Rhodes's last match in AEW was for a championship

"The Natural" has only wrestled five matches in AEW in 2022, with one of those being a battle royale. But that hasn't stopped Dustin Rhodes from chasing gold even though he is in the twilight of his career.

Following an Interim AEW TNT Championship match against Sammy Guevara in January, as well as matches against CM Punk and Lance Archer, Dustin last competed on the August 26th edition of Rampage, where he challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship.

After a hard-hitting contest, it was Castagnoli who came out on top, rounding out the episode of Rampage with what was, at the time, his second successful defense of the ROH World Championship.

Are you looking forward to seeing Dustin Rhodes back in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

