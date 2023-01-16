"I'll f**king run naked" - WWE veteran reacts to the idea of Vince McMahon working for Tony Khan upon possible merger 

Reports that Tony Khan and AEW could potentially merge with Vince McMahon and WWE have rocked the internet. A wrestling veteran has given himself a strange challenge if the merger does take place. The veteran is the former manager of The Midnight Express, Jim Cornette.

According to a report from CNBC, AEW is seemingly interested in merging with WWE. Prior to this, there were reports from Barron's that The Khan family is interested in purchasing their rival company.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran reiterated the contents of the report, and the fact that it had mentioned that the AEW CEO was open to having Vince McMahon working with them startled Cornette, and had a hearty laugh.

“Tony doesn’t comment, Tony blurts. But he’s somehow commented that, ‘oh yeah’ they’d be open to a merger to not only to a merger with AEW and WWE, but they would be open to the idea of Vince having a role in the company going for like God damn it,” Jim Cornette said. [02:17 - 02:35]

Following this, Cornette challenged the public that if this merger does happen and the Executive Chairman of WWE demotes himself to work under Tony Khan, then he would run naked in one of the heavily populated streets of Louisville.

“I swear to f*** to you people, I don’t know who’s going to buy what or what everybody’s f****** total bank balance is but I’ll goddamn guarantee you one thing, I will f****** run naked down Broadway in Downtown Louisville and f****** bend over when I get to Fourth Street Live and stick a f****** kazoo up my a** and honk Dixie, the day that Vince McMahon ever works for Tony Khan.” [02:36 - 03:06]

Jim Cornette blames the people for being the reason for planting the idea that Tony Khan could buy WWE

While speaking on the same podcast, Cornette accused the public of portraying The Khan family as one of the wealthiest families in the world and planting a seed that they could purchase the company that is currently under the creative control of Triple H.

“The people have gotten the idea now that, ‘well Shad Khan owns the Jacksonville Jaguars and somehow the Jacksonville Jaguars’ folks on paper as they say are valued at six billion dollars… But the point is billions of dollars... The Jacksonville Jaguars are not ingrained for you folks around the world that don’t understand American Football… But anyway, the story now is that the Khans, because they own all this stuff well they could buy (WWE),” [00:07 - 01:53]

CNBC @CNBC WWE's smaller rival AEW interested in merger, sources say cnb.cx/3kcRXCS WWE's smaller rival AEW interested in merger, sources say cnb.cx/3kcRXCS

Cornette also mentioned that if Khan owned the Stamford-based company, he would take complete control of the creative and would be the only one writing the scripts for both RAW and SmackDown.

Do you think Tony Khan merging both companies is good for the business? Let us know in the comments section below.

