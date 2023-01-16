Tony Khan would start writing "RAW and Smackdown" episodes if he buys WWE, says wrestling veteran 

The internet has been buzzing since reports began to pop up regarding Vince McMahon wanting to sell WWE and AEW CEO Tony Khan's interest in being a potential buyer. Wrestling legend Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on how this sale could affect the future of professional wrestling.

Prior to reports that the AEW CEO is interested in the company, there were rumors spreading that Vince McMahon had sold WWE to the Saudi Arabian company, Public Investment Fund.

They were quickly proven to be false by Sportskeeda's own Dr. Chris Featherstone after WWE denied the claims when he had reached out to them.

Barron's, a sister publication of the Wall Street Journal, reported that both Tony and his father Shahid Khan are interested in buying the Stamford-based promotion.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran shared his thoughts on the report. Cornette mentioned that if the sale does happen then Tony Khan would be wanting to take full control of creative and he would begin to write the scripts for both RAW and SmackDown.

“Tony doesn’t like the writers in wrestling. So if he merges AEW and WWE, so he’s going to start writing RAW and SmackDown too. You know he couldn’t stay away from it,” Jim Cornette said. [04:23 - 04:33]

Jim Cornette feels Tony Khan is not capable of running a company of WWE's magnitude

While speaking on the same podcast, the former manager of The Midnight Express mentioned that Khan has only started to run a wrestling promotion a little less than half a decade ago. Thus, he still has a lot to learn. He strictly advised Shahid Khan to think it through before making any decision that he may regret in the future.

“But anyway, people are now legitimately believing this would be a thing... But the idea that even Shad Khan would entertain that to give that level of credence to his son’s whims when he has to know that they are not in any way prepared to operate a business of the WWE’s size, and scope, and reach, and whatever. Doesn’t that have to play into it somehow?” [05:16 - 06:16].

When Vince McMahon returned to power, the AEW CEO took a subtle shot at him via Twitter.

