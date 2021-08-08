"I’ll do it"- AEW star Chris Jericho is interested in having another Deathmatch

AEW star and leader of the Inner Circle Chris Jericho recently revealed that he is open to doing more deathmatches in the future.

Speaking to Gary Cassidy of Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed numerous topics, including his recent deathmatch against Nick Gage. The inaugural AEW World Champion heaped praise on their bout, stating that it brought more eyeballs than any recent deathmatches. He added that this type of stipulation served its purpose for extending the storyline he's currently involved in:

Show me another death match that had that type of viewership. So it really did do what we wanted it to do, which was was kind of extend this storyline and create a stir, and create a buzz.” said Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho further added that he would like to compete in death matches moving forward, only if it fits the storyline. The Demo god also admitted that it was his idea to do this type of bout, but he may not volunteer in the future:

“I’ll do it, because it is all about storytelling. Obviously it’s not something I would want to do every night or probably will ever do again but when you’re talking about the story that we’re telling, it was perfect for it. And I think that match was a classic in its genre,” Jericho said. “Was it something that I would ever volunteer to do again? Probably not. But was it something that completely was 1000 percent approved and basically thought of by me? Well, guilty as charged.” (H/T- Inside The Ropes)

Man I man! That match between @thekingnickgage vs. @IAmJericho was definitely amazing!! I keep watching it and that glass bump was insane! Hope to see a rematch between these two 🤘🤘🤘@aew #AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/vXF9MoWHWq — MattPocalypse ™💀💀💀 (@matt_pocalypse) July 29, 2021

Chris Jericho and Nick Gage received an equal share of criticism and praise after their deathmatch. Many people believed that it depicted barbarity at its peak, and it isn't very appealing for a relatively younger and older aged audience.

Both men made the best of the stipulation as we witnessed glass tubes and pizza cutters, to name a few, to such an extent that blood was pouring down from their heads.

AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed that he informed the TNT network in advance about showing violence during the match.

Chris Jericho will be facing the fourth labor next week on AEW Dynamite

Le Champion!

Chris Jericho will have an uphill task as he faces the fourth labor in Wardlow during next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho recently overcame his WCW rival, Juventud Guerrera.

Following the bout, Wardlow ambushed him while MJF named him as Chris Jericho's next opponent.

The Demo god is slowly inching closer towards facing MJF. With his current momentum, he's most likely to get the upper hand over Wardlow.

