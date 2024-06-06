"I'll be very sad to see him go" - Former WWE star reacts to Bryan Danielson's major AEW announcement

The former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer reflected on Bryan Danielson's announcement on the most recent episode of Dynamite. The American Dragon shed light on the future of his career.

On AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, Bryan Danielson cut an amazing promo reminding everyone that he is in the last phase of his full-time career. Danielson also announced that he will be participating in the Owen Hart tournament, where the winner will challenge for the World Title at 'All In 2024.'

Meanwhile, Tommy Dreamer reflected on Bryan's promo and the emotion behind it. Speaking on Busted Open Radio recently, Dreamer admitted he would not be happy to see Danielson hang up his boots:

Trending

"He cuts a promo about eight months ago, and he took us on a bit of a journey. He cut this promo tonight, but he brought us back to 'Hey, I said I'm not gonna be a full-time wrestler,' which is cool 'cause we're still gonna see him make occasional appearances. But we're not gonna see him for much longer and so that means with eight he got about four more months to go [From 09:02 to 09:25]

Dreamer added that he'll be sad to see The American Dragon go:

"As a man whose own career is coming to an end and my days are long behind me having Bryan Danielson-esque type of matches, I'll be very sad to see him go both personally and professionally." [From 11:03 to 11:16]

WWE legend on Bryan Danielson's run after injuries

Bryan Danielson had to retire back in 2016 due to an injury before returning to the ring and having a great run in both the Stamford-based promotion and currently in AEW. In the same episode of Busted Open, WWE legend Tommy Dreamer offered praise for The American Dragon and his amazing run after the injury:

"Bryan Danielson, here's a man who had neck injury, here's a man who had undetermined brain injury, suffered a lot of concussion-related symptoms, couldn't deal, would never be cleared by WWE. Here he comes we've had one of the best versions of Bryan Danielson I've ever seen... Bryan Danielson known as a wrestler, not known as a great promo, became a freaking fascinating promo, he got everything over." [From 07:52 to 08:41]

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see the former WWE Champion compete in the upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. It remains to be seen who manages to win the tournament this year and get a World Title shot at All In 2024.

Please credit Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling while using any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback