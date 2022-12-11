"I'll whoop your a**" - Former US Champion lays down the challenge for Cody Rhodes amidst imminent WWE return

Cody Rhodes has been at the top of his game since returning to WWE. However, a top AEW Champion is willing to defend his title against The American Nightmare.

In the aftermath of the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, Samoa Joe put Rhodes on notice. Joe claimed that he could return to his old stomping grounds to challenge for the TNT Championship.

Speaking at the post-media scrum, Joe mentioned Rhodes and also called out Miro, who is another former TNT Champion.

"Oh anybody can get it. Like let's be real clear about this, like if you think you're the guy who's going to come take this from me, show up. I'll whoop your a**. It don't matter if it's Miro, Cody can come back. Bring anybody," said Samoa Joe. [During live media scrum]

Joe won the TNT Championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view in a Triple Threat Match involving former champion Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs. With the win, he became a double champion, as he is also the current Ring of Honor World Television Champion.

Since capturing the title, the 43-year-old star has already defended his title against Darby Allin and AR Fox. At Final Battle, he successfully beat Juice Robinson to retain the ROH World TV Championship.

Jim Cornette recently weighed in on Cody Rhodes' AEW departure

Cody Rhodes was an integral part of AEW and was part of numerous major storylines in the promotion.

However, earlier this year he departed the company as he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on a recent Drive-Thru episode, Jim Cornette provided his take on Rhodes' departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion. He said:

"Remember Cody was about as popular as cr*tch rot there at the end with that audience and I, you know, I know they were gonna play with it in some respect, had he stayed they'd have done something. But if he hadn't got hurt he walked right into the perfect spot in the WWE when they most needed him, and he was over-performing in that."

sydney @heeIusos i still think about cody’s return all the time @CodyRhodes i still think about cody’s return all the time @CodyRhodes https://t.co/Dsuqj2dwzj

Cody Rhodes is currently sidelined due to torn pectoral muscle injury, but fans can expect him to be back by 2023.

If you use the quote from here, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

