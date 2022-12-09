Jim Cornette weighs in on whether Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE was the right decision

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently spoke about Cody Rhodes' exit from AEW for WWE and how it worked out for the Superstar.

The American Nightmare had an explosive run in the Jacksonville-based Promotion. Most notably, he won the TNT Championship three times against the likes of Sammy Guevara and Brodie Lee. Despite his initial fiery start, his popularity with the AEW audience faded near the end.

Speaking about Cody Rhodes on a recent Drive-Thru episode, Jim Cornette stated that Cody's timing in switching to WWE was perfect:

"Remember Cody was about as popular as cr*tch rot there at the end with that audience and I, you know, I know they were gonna play with it in some respect, had he stayed they'd have done something. But if he hadn't got hurt he walked right into the perfect spot in the WWE when they most needed him, and he was over-performing in that." (1:31 - 1:56)

Missed this week's Dynamite results? Check them out here!

A wrestling veteran recently commented on whether Cody Rhodes should face Roman Reigns upon his WWE return

While the American Nightmare has a lot of momentum in WWE, Booker T believes pitting him against Roman Reigns next would be a bad idea.

Cody Rhodes is currently recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, an injury he suffered shortly after his return to the Stamford-based promotion. Rumors of him nearing his full recovery recently emerged, prompting fans to question whether he would be returning to the squared circle soon.

Speaking on the Reality of Wrestling podcast, Hall of Famer Booker T stated the following regarding Cody facing the Tribal Chief upon his return:

"I don't know if I'd come back with it that quick. I know that's the match that everybody wants to see. I know that's the match that we've been building up to. But, I don't know if I would want to put Cody in that situation fresh off an injury." H/T :Wrestling Inc]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps After how tonight turned out I think it’s safe to say the road to WrestleMania is clearer than before.



Cody Rhodes returns & wins the 2023 Royal Rumble.



Cody Rhodes v Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 Night 2 in Hollywood.



Cody becomes the man to end Roman’s historic run. After how tonight turned out I think it’s safe to say the road to WrestleMania is clearer than before.Cody Rhodes returns & wins the 2023 Royal Rumble.Cody Rhodes v Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 Night 2 in Hollywood.Cody becomes the man to end Roman’s historic run. https://t.co/vMfbt0kt7q

It remains to be seen when Rhodes will make his comeback.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes back in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quote from here, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes