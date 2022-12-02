WWE Hall of Famer questions if injured star should face Roman Reigns when he returns

With Roman Reigns sitting atop the WWE ladder as the Undisputed Champion, many are wondering if the injured Cody Rhodes may be the one to defeat him when he returns. Hall of Famer Booker T sees things differently.

Rhodes has been out of action since June 7th, 2022, after he valiantly competed inside Hell In A Cell the night before against Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle.

Speaking on the Reality of Wrestling podcast, Booker said that WWE should not pit Rhodes against Reigns when he first comes back.

"I don't know if I'd come back with it that quick. I know that's the match that everybody wants to see. I know that's the match that we've been building up to. But, I don't know if I would want to put Cody in that situation fresh off an injury." H/T Wrestling Inc

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps After how tonight turned out I think it’s safe to say the road to WrestleMania is clearer than before.



Cody Rhodes returns & wins the 2023 Royal Rumble.



Cody Rhodes v Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 Night 2 in Hollywood.



Cody becomes the man to end Roman’s historic run. After how tonight turned out I think it’s safe to say the road to WrestleMania is clearer than before.Cody Rhodes returns & wins the 2023 Royal Rumble.Cody Rhodes v Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 Night 2 in Hollywood.Cody becomes the man to end Roman’s historic run. https://t.co/vMfbt0kt7q

Whoever does eventually defeat Reigns, it will no doubt be one of the biggest moments in WWE history. The Head of The Table has been world champion for more than 822 days and counting.

Booker T comments on Roman Reigns potentially facing a former WWE Champion

As champion, The Tribal Chief has defeated almost every top star on the roster. One performer he has not faced during this current run is The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus.

Continuing on the Reality of Wrestling, Booker T shared his thoughts on Sheamus and Roman Reigns potentially facing each other in a match for the title somewhere down the line.

"I do [like the idea of Sheamus vs Roman Reigns] but you gotta wonder how much interest would have been there for that match, you know, with Roman being, you know, kind of like on an island of his own right now, not that Sheamus couldn't have stepped in there and that couldn't have been a great match. But I'm talking about interest from, you know, the public eye, the universe, you know, that they wanna see that match. That's why I questioned it." H/T Sportskeeda

Roman's most recent title defense came last month at Crown Jewel, where he defeated Logan Paul to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Which WWE star will be the one to eventually dethrone Roman Reigns? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes