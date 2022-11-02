It appears that change may be imminent for a popular AEW star following a devastating loss to QT Marshall.

Danhausen joined AEW in January this year, having gotten himself immensely over with fans during his spell with Ring of Honor previously. He has since been largely presented in a comedic role, aligning with Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends, whom he has helped to win major matches with his signature 'curse'.

Despite being immensely popular, Danhausen hasn't enjoyed the best of times when it comes to match results. He most recently felt the sting of loss during the Halloween episode of AEW Dark: Elevation against QT Marshall.

After Marshall took to Twitter to brag about his victory, Danhausen replied with a cryptic message, calling into question whether a change is on the way as he claimed that he is "no longer fulfilled."

"My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled. Satisfy me. My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled. Satisfy me. My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled. Satisfy me. @AEW," Danhausen wrote via Twitter.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD twitter.com/qtmarshall/sta… QT Marshall @QTMarshall



1. I’m happy I beat

2. I’m really happy

3. I’m really, really happy there are a lot of fans upset that Danhausen lost.



Danhausen, you can come train with us if you’d like. Half price! Thoughts before bed.1. I’m happy I beat @DanhausenAD on Halloween!2. I’m really happy @BigShottyLee did the right thing.3. I’m really, really happy there are a lot of fans upset that Danhausen lost.Danhausen, you can come train with us if you’d like. Half price! Thoughts before bed.1. I’m happy I beat @DanhausenAD on Halloween!2. I’m really happy @BigShottyLee did the right thing.3. I’m really, really happy there are a lot of fans upset that Danhausen lost. Danhausen, you can come train with us if you’d like. Half price! https://t.co/BgdwB5lvoP My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled. Satisfy me. My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled. Satisfy me. My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled. Satisfy me. @AEW My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled. Satisfy me. My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled. Satisfy me. My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled. Satisfy me. @AEW. twitter.com/qtmarshall/sta…

Danhausen has sometimes taken on a darker presentation throughout his days on the indie circuit, so his post may indicate a character change in the future. There will of course be rumblings that he is unhappy with his position, as with any post of that nature.

It is also interesting to note that he could be quoting a song called 'Unclean Spirit' by Code Orange.

This wouldn't be the first time the AEW star teased a darker change to come

Cryptic tweets from the Very Nice, Very Evil wrestler have become commonplace as of late. He previously shared a throwback post to his time on the indie circuit, in which he stood bloodied and bruised in the ring corner, captioned with the quote, "The end lives in us all, waiting for it's [sic] time".

Another tweet was posted days later, showing Danhausen posing in a slightly unhinged demeanor. Once more his post came with a quote: "You've given me everything, now I'll give the Devil your due".

Danhausen @DanhausenAD You’ve given me everything, now I'll give the Devil your due. You’ve given me everything, now I'll give the Devil your due. https://t.co/T3juA2SlvK

It's unknown whether or not the cryptic messages are indicative of a change to come. Danhausen hasn't always made use of the comedic role fans are familiar with, having worked first as Donovan Danger on the indie circuit. However, with his character still so popular with the crowd, he may be less inclined to change.

Do you think Danhausen could turn heel? Has he perhaps grown disillusioned with his role? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes