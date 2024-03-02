"I love you endlessly" - Wife of late ex-WWE star sends a heartwarming message to Big E

The wife of a late former WWE Superstar recently sent a heartwarming message to Big E on his birthday. The former Intercontinental Champion turned 38 on March 1, and the late Brodie Lee’s wife, Amanda Huber, wished Big E a happy birthday by drafting a beautiful message on social media.

Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, was a prominent name in the pro wrestling industry. Unfortunately, fans could not see more of his talent as he left the world a little too soon. He died on December 26, 2020, at the age of 41, after being hospitalized for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in October of the same year.

Big E had gotten very close to Brodie during their time together in WWE. With that being said, Amanda Huber took to X/Twitter to wish The New Day member a happy birthday. She shared a picture of her son and Big E playing a video game together.

“Happy birthday to the amazing @WWEBigE I love you endlessly. Thank you for being the official Huber Family best friend (even if we have the worst friendship timing ever) Throwback to the day the best friendship started,” Amanda Huber shared.

What the future has in store for the former WWE Champion remains to be seen.

WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods refuse to replace Big E

Big E has been forced to remain out of in-ring action since 2022, owing to a severe neck injury. Meanwhile, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been teaming up and performing as a tag team in WWE.

During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, the 38-year-old star disclosed that he had asked his New Day stablemates many times to recruit a temporary member to fill in his spot. However, Kingston and Woods rejected the idea every time because they did not want any other WWE Superstar to replace him.

The New Day got involved in a feud with‌ the team of Sheamus and Ridge Holland in March 2022. On March 11, the two teams faced each other on SmackDown.

During the match, Holland performed an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Big E outside the ring. The former Intercontinental Champion landed accidentally on the top of his head and had to be taken to the hospital on a stretcher. He later revealed through social media that he suffered a broken neck.

What do you have to say about Big E's absence from the ring? Sound off!

