Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned down a fill-in member to replace Big E in the New Day

The New Day is one of the most beloved factions of the modern era that, for many fans, just hasn't been the same without Big E. During a recent interview, the former WWE Champion revealed that his stablemates adamantly refused the offer to recruit a fill-in.

Big E has been sidelined since 2022 due to a neck injury, and in his absence, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have continued to perform as a tag team, winning gold in NXT last year and, as seen in recent times on RAW, engaging in a feud with Imperium.

While speaking to WhatCulture Wrestling, Big E revealed he has always been open to The New Day temporarily getting a stand-in member for him. Despite urging his teammates to possibly work with another WWE Superstar, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have consistently shot down the idea and have stressed they want the original trio to remain unchanged.

"I'm not around and I told those guys too, as long as I'm out, please don't feel like you're beholden to me. My voice comes on at the beginning of the song every time, and I'm not around, and I don't know if that's fair to those guys, and hey, if you need a fill-in with a third, feel free to, but they're always, so adamant about like, 'Nah, nah, nah. This is the group' and I appreciate them dearly for that…," said Big E. [H/T POSTWrestling]

Big E on New Day nearing its tenth anniversary in WWE

When they first came together in July 2014, Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods would not have been able to predict their future success.

After navigating through a tough spell initially, New Day has become one of the most influential teams in the WWE, and Big E was grateful to have been a part of the group's story, both in and out of the ring.

Big E believed they certainly exceeded initial expectations and, before the tenth anniversary of the stables' formation, admitted that things aren't the same anymore.

The former world champion continued:

"Yeah, yeah, it's a long time [that New Day's been in WWE]. We are old, our hairlines don't look the same [he laughed]. But yeah, it's been quite the journey, and we thought — for like a year or so, we've been kind of eyeing the 10 years, and it's not the same."

Big E has not wrestled since 2022, but he has an ideal scenario for his in-ring return if it happens. Coming back from neck injuries has proven very challenging in pro wrestling, but the popular New Day member is working patiently with the doctors, and all fans can do is hope and pray for the best.