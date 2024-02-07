Big E reveals how he'd like to return to WWE

The New Day's Big E has revealed how he would book himself to return to WWE. The former champion has been out of action since March 2022 after suffering a broken neck.

Big E and Kofi Kingston battled Ridge Holland and Sheamus on the March 11, 2022 edition of SmackDown. Holland went for a move outside the ring, but the New Day member landed on his neck. The 37-year-old still has not returned to the ring after the injury two years ago.

Speaking on the Sarah O'Connell Show, the veteran was asked about his dream matches, and he stated that it would be fun to join his New Day stablemates against Imperium. He added that competing with his stablemates would be the best way to end things.

"I think something probably like a six-man. I think a trios match, to do it again with Kofi (Kingston) and (Xavier) Woods, that’s the best way to end things. They’ve been such a big part of my career… It’s a great match, Imperium’s doing great things. I think there’s a lot of buzz," he said.

He also praised Intercontinental Champion Gunther and noted that it would mean a lot to him to reunite with his stablemates in the ring.

"Gunther’s just been amazing, been on an incredible run and obviously, you know, they’ve been locking horns with Imperium so to be back for a match like that would be big but, honestly, any six-man with the brothers, my guys, I think would be something that would mean a lot to me… Yeah, it’d be fun. It’s a cool contrast of styles too. They’re so stoic and austere and we’re anything but, so, yeah, that’d be fun," he added. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Big E shares update on his return to WWE

Big E shares update on his return to WWE

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Big E and asked him about a potential return to the ring.

The former WWE Champion was very popular as a member of The New Day but also had a great run as a singles star. Big E captured the title on September 13, 2021, and held it for 110 days before dropping it to Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1, 2022.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the New Day member revealed that he wants to make sure he is making the best decision before making his return. He added that he does not have a timeline for his return to the ring.

"It's all together, the bone's connected to the other bone, so yeah that's a great thing," said Big E. "I just want to make a smart decision. I didn't start wrestling to end up in a wheelchair, so I just want to make sure I'm just making the best decision for myself. I don't have a timeline, unfortunately, but thank you for asking." (H/T TMZ Sports)

The New Day remains a very popular faction without Big E, but fans have missed the former champion during his time away. Only time will tell if Big E will ever return to the squared circle down the line.

