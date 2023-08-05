"I hope he never wrestles again," "This is so sad" - WWE Universe reacts to Big E's heartbreaking statement regarding his in-ring future

The WWE Universe was heartbroken when Big E broke his neck during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Fans reacted to E's recent statement regarding his in-ring future ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

In 2022, Big E faced Ridge Holland on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where he broke his neck during a suplex. It's been over a year, and E has not appeared on weekly television or indicated any return inside the squared circle.

During the SummerSlam press conference, E spoke about his neck injury and recovery. In the same conversation, the former WWE Champion revealed that some doctors advised him to leave wrestling. Fans were extremely disappointed after hearing E's statements and reacted to the news.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Says he’s had talks with WWE over interest in doing color commentary.



And is happy to have no nerve damage whilst taking his time to make the best decision & wants to live a healthy life.… pic.twitter.com/HO6vpRQ5iZ Big E revealed that some doctors have suggested that he never wrestle again.Says he’s had talks with WWE over interest in doing color commentary.And is happy to have no nerve damage whilst taking his time to make the best decision & wants to live a healthy life.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Michael Thomas @welfaretaco @WrestleOps If that's the case, I hope he never wrestles again. As sad as I'd be, I want him to be healthy. He still has much to contribute, even if it's not in the ring.

AJH 🤘 @AJH_23_ @WrestleOps This is so sad. E was an incredible wrestler and is amazing at what he does..

Javar Madison Jr. @Outlaws_GhostM @WrestleOps Big E on commentary would be tremendous if he can't get cleared to wrestle

Entertain This! @ThisEntertain @WrestleOps He should be “manager” for Xavier and Kofi and still participate in their promos and antics besides physical confrontation

Krysanthemum @KrysanthemumDQ @WrestleOps I just hope this is an Edge situation where hopefully he can come back in a few years and have a good last run.

Chaoxide @nathan16x @WrestleOps Wish the best for him in anything he does. Dudes a treasure

E entered 2022 as the WWE Champion, where he lost the title to Brock Lesnar at DAY 1 Premium Live Event. The former champion has discussed taking on the role of a commentator if he cannot resume his journey as an in-ring competitor.

Big E was one title away from becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion

By the end of 2012, Big E made his main roster debut where he attacked John Cena and aligned with Dolph Ziggler on Monday Night RAW. The following year, he ended his association with The Showoff and went on to win his first Intercontinental Championship.

After being stuck in limbo for a while, E went on to team up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to form The New Day. The trio made and broke several records in the company as a tag team for years before E decided to go out on his own during the Pandemic Era.

The Powerhouse of Positivity's rise to the top happened on Friday Night SmackDown, where he won his second Intercontinental Championship and Money in the Bank Briefcase in less than a year. In 2021, he cashed in on Bobby Lashley to become the new WWE Champion.

E is a Triple Crown Winner in the company, but he never got a chance to hold the United States Championship during his time as an active competitor. It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Champion gets cleared to wrestle in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Big E? Sound off in the comment section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here