Big E shares unfortunate update on his in-ring return

Big E was recently asked about his potential return to the ring and provided an unfortunate update.

Big E has not wrestled since March 11, 2022, when he suffered a broken neck following a tag team match between The New Day and The Brawling Brutes. He landed on his head after receiving a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland.

The former WWE champion sustained fractures to his C1 vertebra and C6 vertebra. There were no damages to his spinal ligaments, and he didn't have any spinal cord injury. He also didn't undergo any surgery, but there's a possibility that he might not wrestle again.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on the streets of New York City, Big E was asked about his progress almost two years after his neck injury.

"It's all together, the bone's connected to the other bone, so yeah that's a great thing," Big E said. "I just want to make a smart decision. I didn't start wrestling to end up in a wheelchair, so I just want to make sure I'm just making the best decision for myself. I don't have a timeline, unfortunately, but thank you for asking."

It's an unfortunate update for fans who are waiting for the 37-year-old WWE superstar's return. He's set to miss his second WrestleMania in a row but seems to be in good spirits despite the possibility of not wrestling again.

Big E more cautious about returning to the ring

In an interview with Busted Open Radio back in November, Big E revealed that he broke his C1 vertebra into two, called a Jefferson fracture. He has been checked by multiple doctors and feels great about his body. However, he's just being cautious since it's a complex injury.

"I don't have any issues right now," the former WWE champion said. "I feel great. I feel 100%, but I broke my C1 in two places. It's called a Jefferson fracture and because of the nature of the fracture, it just takes longer to heal. Initially, they told me three months, so I thought three months and I'll be back to wrestling, but things ended up being more complex."

He added:

"I'm 37 now, and you see life differently, and you have other things to think about. I'm just trying to make the best decision for myself and for my health moving forward." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Tyson Kidd also suffered a fracture on his C1 vertebra and was told that he could never wrestle again. However, Kidd's situation was different because he also broke his C2 vertebra, and his injury was more complicated.

