37-year-old former WWE Champion advised by doctors to never wrestle again

A popular WWE superstar has shared a major update on his injury that has kept him out of action for over a year now. The star in question is former world champion Big E.

Big E suffered a neck injury during a match on the March 11, 2022 edition of SmackDown. Ridge Holland's belly-to-belly suplex on Big E resulted in him landing on his head, thus leading to an injury. It was later revealed that Big E fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae.

Big E recently opened up about his injury during the SummerSlam 2023 press conference. He revealed that he had been told that he should stop wrestling.

"We did the year check-up and all that stuff looked great, but on the other side, I also talked to spine specialists, people who have worked on other people in the company and done their fusions and they said, 'Hey, I would not wrestle again if I were you.'"

The star also stated that he does not have any nerve pain.

"For me, at 37, these are things that I think about. I think about quality of life. When I started this job at 23 and probably had a bit of a death wish and was okay at dying in the ring, I would now like to not die in the ring. I would like to do other things with my life. I don't really have a timeline right now. I'm just really grateful to not have any nerve pain." [H/T Fightful]

Big E has already won WWE's top prize

If Big E is truly done with pro wrestling, he can at least take pride in the fact that he's done it all in the ring. The New Day member is one of the most decorated superstars in the industry. On the September 13, 2021, episode of RAW, he won the WWE Title when he beat Bobby Lashley after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

The star went on to lose the title to Brock Lesnar in a multi-man match at WWE Day 1. Big E is also an eight-time tag team champion and a former Intercontinental Champion. It remains to be seen whether he will return to the ring in the near future.

