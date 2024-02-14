"I love you with everything I am" - AEW star Skye Blue receives a heartwarming Valentine's Day message 

AEW star Skye Blue received a heartfelt message from her boyfriend on the occassion of Valentine's Day. Blue's real-life partner is none other than Kyle Fletcher, who's also a part of All Elite Wrestling's roster.

Skye Blue is one of the most promising names in the stacked women's roster of Tony Khan's promotion today. She has even competed for the coveted AEW Women's Championship in the past. It's safe to say it's only a matter of time before Blue rises to the top of the card and becomes the face of the division.

Recently, Skye Blue's boyfriend, Kyle Fletcher, took to Twitter to share a picture of the two and wrote a heartwarming caption addressing Blue.

He also took a dig at Willow Nightingale, who's set to take on Skye Blue on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Check it out below:

"happy valentine’s day to the most beautiful person I’ve ever laid my eyes on. I’m forever grateful I get to share this life with you & I cannot wait to experience it all with you by my side. to the first of many, I love you with everything I am. ps punch willow really hard today," wrote Fletcher.

AEW star Skye Blue wants to wrestle until she turns 80

In an interview last year, Skye Blue opened up about her long-time aspirations in the wrestling business.

The 24-year-old claimed that she wanted to compete inside the ring until she turned 80 and termed herself a "psycho." The AEW star also added that she wanted to have intergender and hardcore matches on TV.

"I'm a very chill human being. As long as I can do this for as long as physically possible, I want to be 80-years-old and still doing this because I'm psycho. I would definitely like to like break some of like the standards and the mould. I would love to have an intergender match on TV. I would love to do like a hardcore match on TV. I love doing hardcore matches even though I really shouldn't. But just something, you know, I want to show that the girls can do it too," said Skye Blue.

While it remains to be seen if Blue manages to defeat Willow Nightingale, there's little doubt the two could steal the show if given enough time.

