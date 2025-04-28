"I would love to fight Samoa Joe for real" - Former WWE star drops bombshell challenge

A former WWE star talked about fighting AEW star Samoa Joe recently. The latter currently holds the AEW World Trios Championship alongside The Opps. During his WWE run, he held titles in both NXT and the main roster. The Samoan Submission Machine had one opponent that stood out, Baron Corbin.

The Lone Wolf was more than a decent performer in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. His impressive stature drew many fans' attention. Unfortunately, he departed WWE last year after 12 years in the company. He recently talked highly of the former United States Champion.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Baron Corbin revealed that Samo Joe is one of the few greats in the business and he would like to fight the former AEW World Champion for real.

"Samoa Joe is one of the best to ever do this. Again, I click with legit badasses. I would love to fight Samoa Joe for real and I love him as a person. We shop at the same meat market. We've talked business, we've talked family, we've talked dogs," he said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Samoa Joe sends a message to Jon Moxley

Samoa Joe will be going after the world championship in AEW for the second time. He will be facing the True King at the upcoming Beach Break edition of Dynamite.

Ahead of their clash, the challenger warned Jon Moxley that he would be coming for the world championship.

"Jon, you're a man who seeks to go out and not face his problems, you distract your problems so they can't find you. Jon, I'm not a problem that will be distracted. Jon, I'm not an issue that'll go away when you create chaos. Standing before you, Jon, is an inevitability. I'm coming for you, I'm coming for my AEW [World] Championship, and Jon, there's nothing you or any of your [Death] Riders will be able to do about it," he said.

It will be interesting to see who walks out as champion when the duo collide next month.

