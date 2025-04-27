Jon Moxley has a major "issue" in AEW, confirms former WWE star

A former WWE star has sent a message to current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley ahead of their major title match. He addressed himself as an "issue" for Moxley on Collision.
The former WWE star in question is Samoa Joe. He is slated to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title on Dynamite: Beach Break on May 14, 2025. The Samoan Submission Machine had a message for Moxley ahead of their bout.
During his fiery backstage promo on the latest episode of Collision, Samoa Joe claimed that he was an issue for Jon Moxley that would not go away. Joe also said that he was coming for the AEW World Championship.
"Jon, you're a man who seeks to go out and not face his problems, you distract your problems so they can't find you. Jon, I'm not a problem that will be distracted. Jon, I'm not an issue that'll go away when you create chaos. Standing before you, Jon, is an inevitability. I'm coming for you, I'm coming for my AEW [World] Championship, and Jon, there's nothing you or any of your [Death] Riders will be able to do about it." [0:25 - 1:10]
Samoa Joe is a former AEW World Champion and one-third of the current World Trios Champions. It remains to be seen if he manages to capture the coveted title again.
