"I love her so much" - Top AEW star defends Sasha Banks despite controversial WWE walkout

AEW star Dax Harwood shared his thoughts on Sasha Banks as her future with WWE remains unknown following her walkout.

Banks and her Women's Tag Team Champion partner Naomi walked away from their titles and the company back in May. They have since captured headlines on the runway of New York Fashion Week and in attendance of Marvel's She-Hulk premiere. However, it is unknown when or if they ever plan on making a return to the company.

Speaking during his interview with Fightful, AEW's Dax Harwood lauded the Legit Boss' passion for the business. He continued to praise her as a "great human being" and wished her happiness with whatever decision she makes.

"Another person who is just as passionate about wrestling as I am, to the point where it does get her in trouble because I think people would rather you just sit back and shy away from the drama. But sometimes you gotta. The biggest quote I live by is if you're not controversial, you're not worth remembering. I love her so much, she's a great human being, incredible professional wrestler, maybe the best women's wrestler of all time. And I don't know what she's gonna do, but whatever she does, I hope it makes her happy because she deserves that." (20:07-20:50)

Banks and Harwood both came through the NXT developmental system before their call-ups to the main roster. They may have gone their separate paths in an employment sense, but Dax maintains that they keep in communication regularly.

Dax Harwood will face Bryan Danielson during this week's AEW Dynamite

Although better known for his pedigree as a tag team wrestler, Dax Harwood will be in singles action during AEW Dynamite. The Axe made the challenge last week and it's been made official that he will face The American Dragon, Bryan Danielson.

Danielson is fresh off a loss at AEW Full Gear, where he challenged for the ROH title in a four-way involving Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Claudio Castagnoli.

Both will be looking to gain vital momentum tonight, with it also being expected that FTR could defend their ROH tag titles against the Gunn Club at the upcoming Final Battle event.

Harwood will surely have to watch his back tonight. The Gunns have already proved to be a thorn in FTR's side when they cost the team their number one contendership heading into Full Gear.

