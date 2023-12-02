A former AEW Women's World Champion has spoken her thoughts about one of the biggest moves the wrestling industry has experienced - CM Punk's return to WWE. Punk returned to the pro wrestling juggernaut after a two-year stint in AEW.

Punk's sacking from Tony Khan's company was as controversial as the pop that he experienced when he returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. Over at Busted Open Radio, top AEW star Thunder Rosa opened up about her opinion.

"I have to confess, it was a touch of heartbreak and happiness. I love Phil, as a person. I want him to be successful. I wish things would have gone completely different and that he was still working with us. I'm really happy that he is fulfilling his dream because he loves professional wrestling and he has a very strong passion for professional wrestling."

Rosa also revealed her experience working with The Voice of the Voiceless:

"Working with Phil, in my perspective, I'm talking about me, it has been positive, and enriching. I really feel we all deserve second chances, I firmly believe in second chances. This is a way that, everybody needs to recognize that Phil has had many chances and this is his last chance in professional wrestling. A lot of people thought it was never going to happen and it was a huge surprise," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

It seems like the wrestling fans and wrestlers are looking forward to another great CM Punk run in WWE and are willing to let bygones be bygones.

Several AEW Wrestlers have spoken about CM Punk's WWE return

WWE doesn't yet reference AEW, but wrestlers of the Tony Khan company openly referred to Punk's move to WWE. Some of them, like Mark Henry, expressed shock, while others, like Andrade El Idolo, posted pics of themselves with Punk.

CM Punk's WWE re-entry is undoubtedly one of the biggest incidents to happen in the wrestling industry, and it remains to be seen whether this move will bring about major changes in the way it functions.

