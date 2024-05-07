“I love you,” says AEW star Mariah May to major star

AEW star Mariah May just sent out a rather heartfelt message to a major star and that has caught the internet by storm. May is known to send out provocative messages and this one was out of the blue.

Toni Storm’s protege tweeted out a message to none other than former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Mina Shirakawa. The Japanese made her AEW debut on April 11 and her first act was to save May from an attack by Anna Jay.

After all that she has done for her, Mariah May took to X/Twitter to show her gratitude to the Japanese star and wrote:

“I love you @MinaShirakawa 💕.”

Check out the tweet below:

Shirakawa recently defeated Anna Jay and it will be interesting to see how her character will develop in AEW. A program with May and Toni Storm will make sure that she gets the introduction she deserves in the company.

Mariah May comments on comparisons with Tiffany Stratton

Mariah May has a lot of things in common with WWE star Tiffany Stratton. In terms of wrestling acumen and in-ring presence, they are undoubtedly the future of their respective companies.

A lot of fans have drawn comparisons between the two of them and rightly so given that they are so similar. Now, Mariah May has spoken out about the comparisons and said that she likes Stratton. She was a guest on the Ring The Belle podcast where she said that the former NXT Women's Champion was a superstar.

“I don’t mind at all. I think Tiffany’s great, I think she’s a superstar. She’s great in the ring. I love her gears, I’m always like, ‘Yeah, that’s cute.’ Everyone will tag me on her pictures or tag her on my pictures. She’s a sweetheart, we've spoken before. At the end of the day, there can be multiple blondes. We all love Barbie, we all love the divas. Me, Anna, and Julia were talking about this. We all love the divas and if you think about our age group, remember we came up on Total Divas and Nikki Bella and stuff, so yes, we’re going to look like Barbie dolls, but we’re also some of the greatest wrestlers.”

There is clearly a lot of mutual respect between the two stars and that is great to see given that they work for two rival companies.