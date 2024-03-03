“I love you” - Toni Storm kisses former WWE star, confesses her feelings

Toni Storm was up to her usual antics on AEW Collision as she kissed a former WWE star and confessed her feelings. It no doubt caught everybody off guard, and the fans were shocked.

The former WWE star in question is none other than her opponent for Sunday, Deonna Purrazzo. The AEW Women's World Champion took the microphone and went off on a monologue where she spoke about their friendship and their hardships.

“Deonna, please. Hasn't this gone far enough? Look at us. Look at what we’ve become. Is this really what we trained for? Is this really what we starved for Deonna? Our friendship destroyed. A new tattoo, a broken leg, a broken arm, all just to win a match. Is it worth it? I don't know. So Deonna, from the bottom of my heart, I love you, I do. I love you. I love your abilities. I love your determination and I love that there is only room for one and as long as I shall live and breathe, it will never be you.”

After the promo, Toni Storm applied some lipstick and kissed Deonna Purrazzo on the face, which prompted a melee between the two. Toni moved out of the ring, and Mariah May had to bear the brunt of a furious Deonna.

