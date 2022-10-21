AEW is currently heavily pushing MJF in what seems to be a feud with Jon Moxley. Despite being a fan of Friedman's direction, Jim Cornette is worried that Tony Khan will make a misstep with the star's run.

MJF has considered himself to be an integral part of AEW, despite his rumored issues with Tony Khan. The star officially returned from his hiatus at All Out and is now seemingly going straight to the top.

Cornette expressed that he's not confident in how Tony Khan would handle MJF's feud with William Regal and The Blackpool Combat Club. During the most recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran stated:

"If I had confidence, as a professional and as a fan of his, if I had confidence that at some point they’re not gonna f**k MJF up with this bad booking or Tony’s stupid ideas, or Jericho’s advice, or somebody getting in the way of this guy, I would love this without reservation. It’s perfect," Cornette declared. "But I’m just trepidatious, because if it’s just MJF doing things I’m fine. But if Tony or any of his stooges start meddling in this, I’m afraid for what might happen." (06:19 onward).

It remains to be seen what will come of Friedman's feud with The Blackpool Combat Club and Jon Moxley. However, The Salt of the Earth will officially have his World Championship title shot during the upcoming AEW Full-Gear pay-per-view.

Despite his gripes, Jim Cornette praised MJF's recent promo against William Regal on AEW Dynamite

During this week's AEW Dynamite, MJF got into a heated exchange of words with the legendary William Regal. Much like with CM Punk, Friedman seems to have history with the leader of The Blackpool Combat Club.

During the same episode, Cornette showered the segment with praise and shared a more positive outlook:

"This is what’s registering with people because it’s not ‘wink-wink’, oh this is a shoot because I’m calling you by your real name.’ He’s telling a real story that happened to him. It certainly sounds plausible. It sounds believable. But much of this stuff happened and he delivered this story in a way that not only made it clear but made you listen to him! This might even have been a supervillain origin story!" (01:10)

MJF still has some way to go, but with the amount of support behind him, it seems like a reign as the AEW World Champion isn't too unrealistic. But will Friedman be able to best the Purveyor of Violence, Jon Moxley, or is he jumping the gun?

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

