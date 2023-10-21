I’m always having to tell men to act right" - Female AEW star makes bold complaint

AEW female star Anna Jay is known to have a rather fierce personality, and it showed tonight on Rampage.

The former member of the Jericho Appreciation Society appeared to knock some sense into her friends when they were bickering amongst themselves.

During a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, her friends Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard started to get angry at each other. Jake Hager stepped in and tried to calm them down. That did not work however, and then Anna had to step in and stated the following:

“You know what? Jake is right. You need to squash this now. If you guys have any chance of winning on Saturday, then get it together right now.” [0:38 - 0:49]

She later took to Twitter and wrote a message saying how she is always telling the men to act properly.

“I’m always having to tell men to act right. Psh,” Anna tweeted.

Angelo Parker, Matt Menard and Daniel Garcia will take on The Acclaimed for the AEW World Trios Championship at Battle of the Belts tomorrow.

Anna Jay once called AEW star Chris Jericho ‘selfish’

The Jericho Appreciation was one of the most feared stables in AEW, and for good reason. They were like a tightly knit family, but things soon started to go south, and that meant all of Chris Jericho’s comrades dumped him.

When things were getting sour, Anna Jay, who was a vital member of JAS called Jericho selfish, and that was the beginning of the end for the stable.

"You're being selfish. We spent all this time appreciating you, and I don't think you appreciate us," she said.

After that, the JAS disintegrated rapidly, and all the members abandoned Jericho, except for Sammy Guevara. However, that alliance did not last long too, as Sammy also turned heel on his mentor, and joined the Don Callis Family last month.

