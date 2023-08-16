"I’m BEGGING you don’t do it Tony Khan" - Fans worried about controversial star joining AEW after possible WWE departure

While there has been no official confirmation from the promotion, Lacey Evans has overtly hinted at her departure from WWE in the last 24 hours. Fans have reacted to this news, with some expressing anxiety over a potential future move to AEW.

Evans has not been seen in a very good light over the past year. There have been discussions regarding her beliefs on mental health, and fans did not agree with some of them. There was also a recent controversy surrounding her adaptation of an armed forces gimmick that was very similar to that of WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter.

On Instagram, the former NXT Superstar called on fans to refer to her by her real name, Macey Estrella, "when the clock strikes 12." Some fans have speculated that she could be making the move to a different company, but AEW fans immediately rejected the idea.

For several fans, it was clear that they did not want to entertain the idea in any way, going as far as begging Tony Khan not to even look in that direction.

Some fans were more optimistic, even joking that Tony Khan could consider hiring the former Lacey Evans to take some of the heat off Saraya.

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans previously teased her departure earlier this week

Lacey Evans' Instagram post regarding her name change was not the first time she teased a departure from WWE this week alone. She previously posted about how she was counting a certain number of days down. This could have been about the remaining days in her contract.

On Twitter, she posted a simple GIF and some emojis, seemingly showing that she was looking forward to something coming within a few days' time and that she had to wait a little more.

Lacey Evans' departure from the company could happen for several reasons, be it creative differences, her wanting to try something new, or offers from another promotion. As of late, her reputation with the fans has not been stellar, so this could be the best move for her.

