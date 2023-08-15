Another WWE star drops cryptic tweet hinting at quitting during RAW

Another WWE Superstar might be leaving the company, but whether that happens or not remains to be seen. Tonight, in the middle of RAW, the star sent in a cryptic tweet hinting about her time in the company coming to an end - Lacey Evans.

Before RAW went on the air tonight, Twitter had started to spiral about the possibility of her being released from the company. This started after she changed her Twitter handle to LimitlessMacey from the one with the company's name in it.

Fans thought that this meant that her time in WWE was ending. This was even though the name of her Twitter account still had the company's name in it, and on top of that, she had "WWE Superstar" in her bio.

Now, The Sassy Southern Belle has put out another cryptic tweet that won't help shut down rumors. She tweeted a GIF that said, "Roger - How many days left??"

In the caption, she put the "eyes" emoji and a "devil" emoji.

Fans were uncertain what this meant, with some speculating that it was about the time that was left in her contract, with others considering that it could mean the no-compete clause that stars have in their contracts after leaving the company.

Evans' status in the company is not confirmed at this time.

