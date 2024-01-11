"I'm begging you" - Former WWE star makes a request to Tony Khan

A former WWE star recently made a request to AEW President Tony Khan.

The star in question is Matt Morgan, who was signed to the Stamford-based promotion from 2002 to 2005. The veteran recently made a request to Khan, who is often criticized for his tweets on social media. TK was recently the talk of the town after he called out WWE star Jinder Mahal getting a World Heavyweight title opportunity against Seth Rollins next week on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan had an interesting suggestion for Tony Khan:

"I'm begging you. My friends work there. My friends in the future are going to work there. If you want success for your company, please stop being such a MARK!" [From 03:49 to 03:59]

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes Tony Khan has lost his mind

Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo recently gave his thoughts on Tony Khan's comments regarding AEW's ratings, which suffered a significant decrease in 2023.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo lashed out at TK and claimed that he had lost his mind:

"There was actually a headline today of Tony Khan talking about the AEW ratings being down for 2023. And he's talking about well, 'AEW was down 10% but RAW was down 8%. So we were only down two more percent than RAW' and then he talks about, 'And other television shows were down.' Bro, you were down, like [that's] all that matters, why are you saying these things? Your television ratings were down 8%... there's no way to spin that, bro."

Russo further added:

"So why in God's name would you be comparing yourself to the WWE and all the other television shows? I couldn't give a crap bro, if this were a good show the ratings wouldn't be down. [...] Bro, you're still down and that's not a win, that's like Yankees are playing a last place team and oh well we only lost by one run, we could've lost by 10. Bro, you still freaking lost, this guy is out of his mind with the things that he does and says bro."

