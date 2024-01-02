“This guy is out of his mind” - WWE veteran reacts to Tony Khan's recent comments (Exclusive)

A former WWE and WCW veteran went off on CEO and President of AEW Tony Khan for his recent comments regarding his shows' ratings going down in 2023.

The WWE veteran in question is former writer Vince Russo. Recently, Tony Khan was asked about the ratings of AEW shows being low in 2023 and he cited RAW's ratings also being down by a certain percentage.

This didn't sit well with Vince Russo, as he went on a rant against TK for his comments on the ratings. Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW recently, Russo said:

"There was actually a headline today of Tony Khan talking about the AEW ratings being down for 2023. And he's talking about well, 'AEW was down 10% but RAW was down 8%. So we were only down two more percent than RAW' and then he talks about, 'And other television shows were down.' Bro, you were down, like [that's] all that matters, why are you saying these things? Your television ratings were down 8%... there's no way to spin that, bro."

He further added:

"So why in God's name would you be comparing yourself to the WWE and all the other television shows? I couldn't give a crap bro, if this were a good show the ratings wouldn't be down. [...] Bro, you're still down and that's not a win, that's like Yankees are playing a last place team and oh well we only lost by one run, we could've lost by 10. Bro, you still freaking lost, this guy is out of his mind with the things that he does and says bro." [59:58-1:01:36]

WWE veteran once accused Tony Khan of paying for TV time

WWE veteran Vince Russo once insisted that Tony Khan was paying WBD for TV time, considering the recent ratings downfall of AEW shows. WHile speaking on Busted Open, he said:

"Any other show in television that did not increase their ratings over four years would be gone. They would be gone. I'm gonna go back to my original theory — there's no question in my mind that Tony Khan is paying for TV time. The dude's a billionaire, he wants these shows on the network, he's going to the network and saying, 'What do you guys think you can make through advertising, etc.? Ok, no problem, I'll double it.'" [H/T WrestlingINC]

Well, it's a new year and Tony Khan must be eyeing a bounce back with AEW TV ratings. Only time will tell how that goes.

