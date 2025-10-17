"I'm not here to break records"- Mercedes Mone makes a bold claim after making history in AEW

Mercedes Mone just made history in AEW. She has now made a bold claim about herself.

Mercedes Mone has been a dominant force in AEW ever since she arrived in the promotion. She has been unstoppable in the ring as she won the TBS Championship. Since then, she has defended the title against various challengers and has always come out on top. Recently, she broke Jade Cargill's record and became the longest-reigning TBS Champion in history. She also became the longest-reigning women's titleholder in a single reign.

After she achieved her incredible milestone, Sportskeeda Wrestling took to Instagram to congratulate the AEW star on her latest accomplishment. The CEO commented on the post, stating that she is in AEW to smash records.

"I'm not here to break records! I'm here to smash them 🔥"

Screengrab of Mone's Instagram comment (Image credit: Sportskeeda Wrestling's Instagram account)

Mercedes Mone lashed out against Dave Meltzer

Mercedes Mone's dominance has extended beyond AEW over the past year. She has won numerous titles across various promotions and has looked unstoppable. Therefore, it is no surprise that many people will pick her to be in the list of the greatest female performers of the year. However, the former WWE star wants to be atop that list.

Dave Meltzer recently named Mone, Toni Storm, and Saya Kamitani as some of the greatest female wrestlers. However, he named Sareee as the best in-ring performer of the year. This choice didn't sit too well with The CEO, who lashed out at Dave Meltzer for his opinion.

"You dumb, stupid, salty Mark! I’m the greatest of all time, 10 belts Moné, The CEO, Último Moné. I had the greatest year of my career! Who's better than me?" Mone wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

Último Moné @MercedesVarnado You dumb, stupid, salty Mark! I’m the greatest of all time, 10 belts Moné, The CEO, Último Moné. I had the greatest year of my career! 🤑 Who's better than me? 👇🏾 Tag below 🤣😆 #AEWDynamite

It will be interesting to see who will be able to dethrone The CEO and take the TBS Title from her.

