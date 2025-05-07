"I'm coming for you" - Female AEW star teases blockbuster match against Jon Moxley

A former AEW champion has challenged Jon Moxley for a major match. The Opps, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Page have been after the Death Riders' leader for the past few weeks. It seems like Willow Nightingale should also be added to the list.

The former TBS Champion has been dealing with the faction's Marina Shafir for a long time. However, she didn't cross paths with Jon Moxley until a few weeks ago. Last month, she and Swerve Strickland took on Mox and Shafir in a Mixed Tornado tag team match. After the bout, the AEW World Champion hit a massive Paradigm Shift on Nightingale.

When asked about the incident on MuscleManMalcolm, Willow said that she is still furious about Jon Moxley hitting her and teased going after him.

"I feel enraged. People see the smile, they think it doesn't exist, but it does. Rage and fire burn within me. But I'm sure in some way, vindication is still upon us all. We'll see what happens, she said. (00:18 - 00:41)

The former TBS Champion even called out the Puryevor of Violence over his AEW World Championship.

"I want it all. Go for all the gold. You know Mox, I'm coming for you, she added. (02:09 - 02:14)

Bully Ray was worried about Willow Nightingale after Jon Moxley hit her

After Mox hit Willow with the Paradigm Shift in the middle of the ring, she couldn't get up and had to take assistance from the ringside.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray claimed that the former TBS Champion hit her head on the mat pretty hard and prayed that she was okay.

"I got a little nervous for Willow. I really did. She got spiked pretty hard, and the way her one arm was lying on the mat, I thought maybe something was up, and the way the doctor was touching her hand, and I'm just hoping that Willow Nightingale is okay tonight," he said.

It will be interesting to see when Nightingale takes revenge on Jon Moxley.

