"I’m devastated," says Brodie Lee's wife following Bray Wyatt's sudden demise

The wrestling world is mourning the untimely passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. Recently, the late great Brodie Lee's wife, Amanda Huber, also paid her condolences.

The grave news was conveyed by Triple H, who took to Twitter to announce that he had heard from Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, about the passing of the former Universal Champion.

Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), who was known as Luke Harper in WWE, were a part of The Wyatt Family stable. The latter then left WWE for AEW before tragically passing away in December 2020.

AEW personality Amanda Huber, wife of the late Brodie Lee, reacted to the news of Wyatt's passing on Twitter. She shared photos of Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee during their time as members of The Wyatt Family. The group also consisted of Erick Redbeard (aka Erick Rowan).

Amanda Huber stated that she was devastated.

"I have no words. I’m devastated," Huber tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Bray Wyatt was a former Universal Champion with WWE and was also widely regarded as one of the most creative minds in the business. His passing is a huge loss to the wrestling world.

We at Sportskeeda extend our thoughts and condolences to Bray Wyatt's family and friends during this difficult time.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?