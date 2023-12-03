"I'm more different than him" - 7ft 2in star dismisses comparison with WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali

A 7ft 2in AEW star who draws a lot of similarities with The Great Khali in certain aspects refused to be compared with the WWE Hall of Famer.

The 7ft 2in star in question is Satnam Singh. Satnam is one of the few popular wrestlers hailing from India and is currently signed with AEW. He made his televised debut on the All Elite promotion last year and is currently a part of a group alongside Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal.

Given his size, Satnam Singh has been compared to several giant wrestlers in the past, especially the WWE Hall of Famer from India, The Great Khali. However, the AEW star denied any comparisons with Khali, saying he is different from him and implying that he is the biggest wrestler from India.

During a recent interview with India Today, Satnam Singh stated:

"I'm really different from any other wrestlers from India. I have never seen in my life anyone bigger than me in wrestling from India. I'm not going to compare myself with anyone. And nobody can compare me to anyone. If anyone compared me to The Great Khali, I would say no. I'm more different than him." [H/T India Today]

Speaking about his idols in pro wrestling, Satnam revealed he was a fan of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Moreover, he also listed the big men he was a fan of, including The Great Khali, Big Show, Kane, and The Undertaker.

When was The Great Khali's last match in WWE?

The Great Khali has had a memorable career in WWE. He made his debut back in 2006 and dominated the entire roster, eventually becoming the World Heavyweight Champion the next year.

Khali's last WWE appearance was in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble Match in Saudi Arabia back in 2018. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2021. Henceforth, only time will tell if the legend will ever make his way back to the wrestling scene.

