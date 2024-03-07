"I’m disturbed by it," says former WWE Champion on Vince McMahon allegations (Exclusive)

A certain former WWE Champion has just given his reactions to the situation revolving around former Chairman Vince McMahon. He mentioned how shocked he was by the news. The Hall of Famer in question would be Rob Van Dam (RVD).

Van Dam has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career spanning over three decades. He has also competed all over the world, appearing in promotions such as WCW, AJPW, ECW, WWF/WWE, TNA, and most recently, AEW.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, RVD was asked about how he felt regarding the allegations against Vince McMahon. He admitted he was shocked and sickened to learn about all of it, as he respected Vince and considered him a father figure.

"Well first off it's kind of crazy right? And I'm really shocked and sickened by it, you know. When it's all over YouTube and every channel, seems like I can watch about it and learn about it for a while, but then I start feeling like not good, you know? I respected the hell out of this guy, like he was like a father figure in a way to me, and I told him that, you know? He's like the most important person I knew, one of the most recognizable and the most famous," said RVD.

He then revealed he had read the full complaint and mentioned how disturbing the entire situation was.

"I read the whole 67-page complaint and even if this stuff was consentual, I'm disturbed by it, because it's just crazy stuff. And I'm interested to see if something totally unexpected comes out in a way of defense that blows everybody away. Don't know if it will or not, but I like to think that it might be possible." [5:15-6:25]

RVD says Vince McMahon's situation is proof that the world is progressing

In the same interview, Rob Van Dam talked about how it was interesting for a lot of situations, such as Vince McMahon's, which have come into light in recent times.

He looked back at how similar situations were brushed under the rug in the past and weren't considered as big of a deal as now.

"It's just crazy now that it's out for everybody to look back and be like, well you know as far as not Vince but the rest of the company, well it's always been there. Well we can trace it back decades and it's crazy that it was just kind of like not as big of a deal until now." [6:25-6:46]

According to the WWE Hall of Famer, Vince McMahon's situation was one instance that showed proof that the world was progressing. He looked back to how much the world had changed for the better, even mentioning how, a few decades ago, things were much worse.

"Everything is coming to light now and everything is progressing and changing. Don't forget, we didn't even allow black people to come in the door until the 60s you know. We're on a movement and this is where we're at in the movement right now. So I just like to keep that in perspective." [7:51-8:11]

Expand Tweet

The news surrounding Vince McMahon has definitely made waves across the wrestling world and will continue to do so until all is said and done.

What were your reactions to the allegations against Vince McMahon? Let us know by clicking the discuss button.

Fans can catch more from RVD as he has a podcast where he provides a lot of content for many fans to get into. You can find this on his YouTube Channel and other major platforms such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Why did Ricky Steamboat refuse to be WWE legend Ric Flair's final opponent?

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE