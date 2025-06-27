"I'm extremely disappointed" - Hurt Syndicate member suddenly pulls out of upcoming non-AEW event

Shelton Benjamin made his AEW debut back in October last year, when his former WWE stablemate MVP reformed their faction with Bobby Lashley as The Hurt Syndicate.

The two men have been on a roll ever since and quickly became AEW World Tag Team Champions on January 22, 2025, episode of Dynamite. As of today, they have held the titles for 156 days and counting.

Recently, Shelton Benjamin took to Instagram to share an update, stating that, due to travel issues, he won’t be able to make it to the Pray Four Paris event scheduled for June 27 in Paris, France. He also sincerely apologized to fans who would have come out to see him and assured them that the event would still be fantastic.

Trending

“Due to travel issues I will not be able to appear at the @4thrope Pray for Paris event tomorrow June 27th in Paris France. I am extremely disappointed and hope to make it up to all who was looking forward to seeing me at the event, regardless, @4thrope has an amazing show planned so don’t miss it! I will catch you on the next event. #blameMia,” wrote Shelton.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley might face The Patriarchy at AEW All In

Christian Cage made it clear that he intends to become the first-ever father-son duo to hold the AEW World Tag Team Titles. In the latest episode of Collision, The Patriarchy defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith of The Learning Tree, moving closer to a shot for the title.

After the match, when MVP confronted Christian Cage and told him it was a bad idea to go for the AEW World Tag Team Titles with a kid, Cage called him a criminal, further escalating the situation.

All of this appears to be leading up to a match for the World Tag Team Championship, where Nick Wayne and Christian Cage will face Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin at All In Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sagnik Chowdhury Sagnik Chowdhury is a WWE news and features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He graduated from the University of Calcutta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in finance, in 2024 and is currently pursuing an MBA. Sagnik has always been passionate about creative writing, alongside writing several academic articles over the years. However, his true love lies in WWE, and he has been covering the sport for close to a year. Before assuming his current role, Sagnik was a content writer for a reputable news outlet for 11 months. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He rigorously verifies his sources and ensures they are credible before citing them.



Over the years, he has won numerous national academic article writing competitions organized by leading educational institutions in India. His work has been published in the annual magazines of institutes like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur, and more. Sagnik has been following WWE for over a decade, but it was The Authority vs. Daniel Bryan storyline that truly hooked him to the sport. His favorite pro wrestler is The Miz, as he believes The A-Lister embodies the idea of believing in your dreams and making them come true. He admires Miz's promo skills, storytelling abilities, and how he has made the most of every opportunity given to him over the last 15 years.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sagnik would book female wrestlers in prominent storylines and provide them more chances to showcase their potential.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Sagnik loves to rewatch his comfort shows, such as Modern Family and The Office. He is a movie and TV series enthusiast, with Ryan Gosling being one of his favorite actors. Know More