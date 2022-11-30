"I'm not a fan of it" - Wrestling veteran thinks WWE legend has failed to adapt AEW style after parting ways with Vince McMahon

Disco Inferno has criticized Chris Jericho for his presentation in AEW compared to WWE.

Chris Jericho left WWE in 2018 after working NJPW dates. He later shocked the world of wrestling when he signed for AEW in 2019 to establish WWE's first true promotional rival since WCW.

He has since inaugurated the world title with the company and has had several major feuds as a cornerstone of AEW. He is currently reigning as the world champion with sister promotion Ring of Honor.

However, Disco Inferno expressed his displeasure towards Jericho's presentation since making the switch during Keepin' it 100. He opined that Jericho has become edgier and criticized him for working "Japanese".

"I'm thinking you know that Chris feels that he's in this kind of environment with this fan base and like this is the stuff that he has to do and I'm not a fan of it. Because I see Chris Jericho as a WWE style performer doing WWE style angles, doing WWE style interviews and stuff. But now he's like an AEW guy he cusses a lot, he's doing the middle fingers, he's bleeding... Japan Jericho right and I'm not a fan of Japanese that's me, this is absolutely not my cup of tea." (32:27-32:53)

You can check out the video below:

Jericho defended his ROH title against Tomohiro Ishii during last week's Dynamite. He has made it his mission to defend the title against former faces of the brand in a quest to become the best in the belt's lineage.

AEW Rampage saw the title bout between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli made official

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Claudio Castagnoli has now pinned AND submitted the ROH World Champion Chris Jericho in the past month. Absolutely amazing. Claudio Castagnoli has now pinned AND submitted the ROH World Champion Chris Jericho in the past month. Absolutely amazing.

Looking ahead to hs next defense, Chris Jericho will defend the ROH title against Claudio Castagnoli at Final Battle. The bout was confirmed after Claudio made the challenge to Jericho during last week's Rampage.

Le Champion originally captured the title from Castagnoli after landing a low-blow and subsequent Judas Effect. He would successfully retain the title once more against the Swiss Superstar along with Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara at Full Gear.

The trilogy bout didn't come without a price for Castagnoli, as he had to wager his place in the Blackpool Combat Club. If he fails to capture the title once more, then he will have to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

What have you made of Chris Jericho's run in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes