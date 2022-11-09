Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry gave Triple H a ton of credit for pairing her with husband and current AEW star, Miro.

Perry started her WWE career in June 2013 in NXT as Lana. Her task was to scout and eventually manage a Russian savage named Alexander Rusev (later just Rusev), which was Miro's character in the company.

While with the former The Ravishing Russian, The Redeemer was a multi-time WWE United States Champion. Their association developed into a real-life relationship, and the couple eventually got married on July 29, 2016.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Perry recently revealed that Triple H hired her in 2013 and was the brains behind the Lana-Rusev tandem.

"I think Triple H is a genius. He hired me. He was at my tryouts in the beginning of 2013. He paired me with Miro. He guided me so much in the approach of creating, essentially, the character of the Ravishing Russian with the suit, the hair. He was really hands on with that, very hands on with Miro and I," she said.

The former WWE Superstar thanked The Game and said he would do great things as Head of Creative because of his strong knowledge.

"So I will always be grateful for that because people still talk about the tank, still talk about the Ravishing Russia and her accent and her look. So I’m forever grateful for that," Perry added. [H/T Fightful]

Perry and Miro broke up on-screen when the former associated herself with Bobby Lashley. Later, they eventually went their separate ways as The Redeemer moved on to AEW on September 9, 2020, while The Ravishing Russian was released on June 2, 2021.

CJ Perry (fka Lana) shared an interesting story about Miro's time in WWE under Vince McMahon's regime

In a previous appearance on Busted Open Radio, CJ Perry disclosed that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted Miro to stay as a bad guy despite acquiring popularity from fans because of his "Rusev Day" gimmick.

The former Lana also revealed that Miro and McMahon often butt heads about the direction of the current AEW star.

"I don't know, I think my husband's incredible. I feel Vince [McMahon] really valued him in that way and saw that. They hit heads a lot of times towards the end on creative differences. Vince really wanted him as a villain and Miro wanted to explore this new world," she noted.

The gimmick ended in late 2018 after Aiden English turned on Miro and claimed that he had an affair with the latter's wife, Lana.

What are your thoughts on CJ Perry thanking Triple H for pairing her with Miro? Sound off in the comments section.

