"I'm glad he's able to convince you" - Kenny Omega reacts to fan praise for top WWE star

AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega has gone viral for various comments he made online this week. The veteran talent made controversial remarks about a top WWE Superstar in response to fan praise.

The Cleaner has been out of action since December with diverticulitis, but he is using his Twitch channel to keep in touch with fans. Omega's most recent stream included some interesting comments on Roman Reigns, his future as EVP, CM Punk, and his health, among others.

During the storm, a fan told Omega how they think Logan Paul is a fantastic wrestler. The 40-year-old grappler disagreed with the fan and wondered if Paul could excel in the legendary G1 Climax tournament that NJPW has put on for the past few decades.

"Great. I'm glad you think so, and I'm glad he's able to convince you such a thing. However, could Logan Paul walk into New Japan and do a G1 where he'd have to walk in every night and have an actual banger? No. He absolutely could not. Is he gonna get there between now I mean, it depends on his commitment level, and not only that, but does it matter? No. He's clearly setting his roots down in WWE, that's where he wants to succeed, that's where he wants to be a star, and that totally makes sense," Kenny Omega said.

The Best Bout Machine continued and reiterated how WWE is the right fit for The Maverick. The former AEW World Champion pointed to how scripted he thinks Paul's matches are.

"So, for the WWE style and for what they're willing to do for him, give him time, allow him to grow, develop get more familiar with his surroundings, take the time to have him have everything up in here [his head] to make sure that when it comes time to perform what it is they've rehearsed, what they've scripted, that he'll be able to pull it off as though he just showed up to the arena, like, you know, how the old-timers did back in the day... the Terry Taylors and the Terry Funks," Kenny Omega added.

Expand Tweet

Paul retained his United States Champion on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. He defeated Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match. AEW has not announced when Omega will be back in action.

Kenny Omega's tweet to Logan Paul before his WWE career began

Logan Paul first began working for WWE in April 2021, and since then he's become one of the top stars of the company.

Paul was caught up in a scandal back in late 2017 after his controversial trip to Japan's suicide forest. The Maverick issued an apologetic statement on January 1, 2018. Many people responded, including then-NJPW star Kenny Omega, who was the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion at the time.

"Anything you say or do comes off as completely disingenuous. You abuse your internet celebrity and inspire people to be as rotten as you. But hey, if you make a buck, who cares, right? Please remember you're not even close to untouchable and karma is a b***h," Kenny Omega wrote to Logan Paul on January 7, 2018.

Check out Kenny Omega's reply to Paul's apology here.

Logan Paul never responded to Kenny Omega publicly. The social media star put effort into repairing his public image and ended up signing a multi-event contract with WWE in June 2022.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Who would you book to win a potential dream match? Kenny Omega Logan Paul 0 votes View Discussion