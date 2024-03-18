"I’m glad I didn’t watch it," says WWE veteran on Darby Allin’s glass spot at AEW Revolution (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer was recently asked about his take on the controversial Darby Allin ladder spot at AEW Revolution, one that many deemed unnecessary. Teddy Long revealed he didn't watch it and was glad he did not do so.

At the pay-per-view, Darby Allin went for a dive off a ladder and went through four steel chairs with a glass plate on top of them as he attempted to put one of The Young Bucks through it. The glass shattered, and it was seen that this left the former TNT Champion bloodied up and out of the equation of the match for a few minutes.

This triggered several discourses online, with several being negative, and this was discussed on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis with Bill Apter and Teddy Long.

The WWE Hall of Famer was asked how he felt about the spot and the discourses online. Long did not feel the need to comment, as he did not watch the match, and he was glad he ended up not doing so.

"I think you guys are just wasting your time and wasting the air even talking about these guys. Like I said, I don't watch it and I'm glad I didn't watch it." [7:37-7:45]

Eric Bischoff was also not a fan of Darby Allin's spot at AEW Revolution

Eric Bischoff also recently shared his thoughts on the controversial Darby Allin spot at Revolution pay-per-view.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, he mentioned how he was not a fan of anything Allin did, as he felt it was not good for the business. He acknowledged how fans loved these kinds of things, but he felt that it was too dangerous long-term.

"I'm not a fan of what Darby does. I don't think it's good for the business. I know people love watching it, everybody loves their, 'Holy s**t' moments or a reason to chant 'This is awesome,' that's part of the experience and I get that. But, in the long run, I think it's too dangerous."

Darby Allin has been a daredevil throughout his entire career, may it be in-ring or out of the ring, and it seems he may not be done. Whether he gets sidelined by injuries or suffers wounds, he seems to always bounce back and go for the hardcore spots once more.

