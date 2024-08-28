"I'm glad he won" - Wrestling personality opens up on Bryan Danielson winning the AEW Championship (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist and Sporstkeeda senior editor Bill Apter recently spoke about Bryan Danielson winning the AEW Championship at All In London. The former WWE Superstar won the biggest prize in All Elite Wrestling for the first time in his career.

Bryan returned to in-ring action at All In London in a highly anticipated ‘Career vs. Title’ main event match against Swerve Strickland. The two men put on an instant classic for the title. After a hard-fought encounter, Danielson finally won the gold and celebrated with his wife and kids in the ring to close out the show.

This week on the Wrestling Time Machine, Apter claimed it was a terrific matchup between the two stars. He was happy to see Danielson win with the famous LeBell Lock. Apter was happy to see The American Dragon get his dues and finally win championship gold:

Trending

"There was a stipulation that if Bryan Danielson lost, he would retire. Swerve Strickland was a terrific champion, the two of them worked a classic match. Eventually, Danielson won with the LeBell Lock, made famous by Mike and Gene LeBell of Los Angeles many years ago. And what a great crowning moment! I'm glad he won." [From 1:15 onwards]

Bryan Danielson is scheduled to appear on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday to address his future. The show will emanate from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

It will be interesting to see what the current champ has to say this week on the flagship show.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback