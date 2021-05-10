"I'm going to be damn good" - Jade Cargill is eyeing success in AEW  

AEW star Jade Cargill believes that the sky's the limit for her in the promotion and that she'll soon become "damn good" in the squared circle.

Jade Cargill is one of the performers who has played a crucial role in reviving the AEW's women's division that struggled to remain relevant until last year.

Speaking on Wrestling With The Week podcast, Cargill revealed that she was confident about being good at wrestling, which eventually prompted her to pursue it as a career. She further stated that unlike most others in AEW, she's new to the business but is sure she'll become "damn good" at it soon.

"I wouldn't step foot into this if I didn't think I was going to be good or benefit the company or wrestling in general. I'm learning on TV as I go. I know that wrestling fans have an instant gratification and a lot of people have been working on the Indies and going to wrestling school and have developed before they were on TV. Anthony Ogogo and I are probably the first people who are developing as we go on TV. I'm enjoying it. The sky is the limit and I think I'm going to be damn good at this" said Cargill (H/T - Fightful)

Cargill further disclosed that she's grateful to Dustin Rhodes as working with him has helped her improve. She spoke about how she talks to the production crew about different camera angles to find ways to improve her in-ring presence.

Cargill concluded by saying that though performing without a live audience has been easy, she's confident about transitioning seamlessly with fans in attendance.

"Coming down to TV and working with Dustin Rhodes has helped me tremendously. I know where the money cam is. I don't necessarily understand the floor cameras yet, but I'm getting used to it and making friends with the production crew, telling them what looks good and what doesn't. I'm learning and with no fans, it makes the transition easier. Even though if I had a fan telling me to shut up, I could turn around and say something to them and it'd be easier. Being on camera is easy for me." said Cargill.

Jade Cargill's AEW career

Jade Cargill had a tremendous start to her AEW career. In her debut match, she teamed up with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal to defeat Cody and Red Velvet in a mixed tag-team bout.

She then defeated Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite in her singles debut, impressing fans with her off-the-charts charisma and athleticism in the process.

Given AEW has signed her to a multi-year contract, Jade Cargill could soon become the face of the women's division if she continues to put up impressive performances.

