“I'm not going to date you,” says Mercedes Moné after being asked an uncomfortable question at AEW media scrum

Mercedes Moné had an awkward interaction with a member of the media during the AEW All In post-show media scrum as she was asked a rather personal question. This was about her divorce.

Earlier this month, The CEO confirmed the speculation that she had separated from her partner. She announced that she had signed the divorce papers and that they had been separated for some time now. They supposedly kept this under wraps to prevent any backlash from the industry.

During the media scrum after AEW All In earlier, a member of the media asked Mercedes Moné about her recent updates, which was something that was quite clearly something personal to the star. She immediately got defensive.

"Oh God, what are you going to ask me? I'm not gonna date you, okay?"

She was then asked about her divorce and whether she had any advice for those going through something similar. Being a heel, she tried her best to brush this off, even throwing the question back at him, as she wondered whether he asked the question for his benefit. It seems she had no intention of directly answering the question.

"Why, are you going to tell your wife something? You getting ready for something brother?" she responded.

Check out a clip of this awkward moment below:

Mercedes Moné had yet another successful title defense earlier tonight

At AEW All In, The CEO put her TBS Championship on the line against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in one of the most-awaited matchups of the night.

For most of the match, the former WWE Women's Champion was dominant, and despite having Kamille at ringside, she didn't require much assistance as she could handle Baker by herself.

However, once Britt Baker started shifting the momentum towards her side, she even got The Brickhouse ejected from ringside by using one of Eddie Guerrero's dirty tactics.

This now made this match a one-on-one affair with no possible interference. However, despite everything, Mercedes still pulled through, hitting a Moné Maker for a clean pinfall win, and yet another successful title defense.

With her run as champion now reaching its second month, it remains to be seen who her next major challenger will be, and whether they'll be the one to end The CEO's reign.

