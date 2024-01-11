"I’m not going to feel sorry for myself" - Top AEW star comments on being released by WWE twice

A top AEW star has recently shared his views on being released by WWE on two separate occasions. One of the most revered competitors in all of wrestling, the talent concerned has always maintained professional courtesy, even towards his former workplace.

Samoa Joe, who is the reigning and defending AEW World Champion, spoke to Sports Illustrated about his illustrious career and his vision for his title reign. Joe also expressed his perspective on being let go by WWE twice, viewing the releases as hurdles he had to overcome.

The Samoan Submission Machine was initially released by the Stanford-based promotion in April 2021, before being swiftly rehired by Triple H on NXT. His second run in the Black and Gold brand culminated in Joe winning the NXT Championship for a third time after defeating Karrion Kross at Takeover 36.

Joe, not long after his victory, unexpectedly relinquished the title without defending it even once. He was released by WWE once again soon afterwards in January 2022. Speaking to SI on the subject, Joe said that he refused to indulge in unnecessary sympathy, claiming that those experiences were no different from obstacles people face in other industries on the road to success:

"I'm not going to feel sorry for myself because I had a few bumps in the road. That's the nature of what we do in this industry. I defy you to find anyone who's found any type of success in any industry that didn't have to go through hurdles. When you want to chase your dreams, this is what you do. And this is where I am."

In a display of humility and self-awareness, Joe pointed out the importance of holding the right perspective when considering a career like his, which has been a very accomplished one despite the setbacks he has faced:

“It’s all about having a proper perspective,” said Joe. “I have the greatest job in the world. Everything that would be attributed as a pitfall in my career would be a dream for most people." [H/T, Sports Illustrated]

Joe captured his first AEW World Championship after beating Maxwell Jacob Friedman at the 2023 pay-per-view, World's End. He is already a marked man, however, and has wasted no time calling out potential challengers, including Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland.

Danhausen reacts to Hook calling out top AEW star on Collision

Danhausen, one of AEW's most popular figures, responded to his tag team partner Hook delivering a challenge to a top star in the company on Collision.

The FTW Champion recently called out AEW World Champion Samoa Joe in a backstage vignette on Collision. The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil holds one of the most impressive win-loss records in the company, and he seems to be interested in adding the top belt of the company to his name.

Danhausen retweeted Hook's challenge on X, with a one-word caption:

"HOOK."

A matchup between Hook and the former Ring of Honor World Champion seems to be imminent. Considering the skills of the talents involved, it promises to be a memorable encounter.

