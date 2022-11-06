AEW star Orange Cassidy recently detailed how he unleashed his pent-up frustrations on WWE legend Chris Jericho.

Cassidy and Jericho had a rivalry in 2020 during the pandemic era, which was regularly held at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. At one point, the duo had a debate moderated by WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff on the August 5, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite, where Cassidy prevailed.

After having a victory under their belt, a rubber match occurred at All Out 2020 in a Mimosa Mayhem match which Freshly Squeezed won.

Speaking to WBAL-TV, Cassidy revealed that he didn't like wrestling without fans and that it was tough not hearing cheers from them.

The AEW All-Atlantic Champion also admitted that he took out his rage on the current ROH World Champion.

"I'm not going to lie to you; it was bad," Cassidy said. "I did not like it. The only reason wrestling is what it is, is because of the fans. To not hear them, to not be there, it was tough. So I took it out on Chris Jericho. I punched him in the face a bunch, and then knocked him in a big pool of Mimosa to beat him," he added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

After their feud, both men moved on to different ventures. Cassidy unsuccessfully challenged for the TNT Championship numerous times while Jericho started a program with MJF, who joined his then-Inner Circle faction.

Orange Cassidy defended his AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Last night on Rampage, a dream match took place for the All-Atlantic Championship featuring champion Orange Cassidy and NJPW star Katsuyori Shibata.

Both men showcased their athleticism and even played mind games with one another. They also traded "Kicks of Doom," much to the crowd's approval.

Freshly Squeezed countered Shibata's upcoming move with an Orange Punch to retain the title. The two participants showed sportsmanship, and the Japanese star even wore Cassidy's shades.

